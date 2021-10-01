Rwanda/Botswana: Striker Iradukunda on Verge of Move to Botswana Side Township Rollers

BERTRAND Iradukunda, a striker for the national team Amavubi and local side Gasogi United, has agreed to personal terms with Botwana side Township Rollers and a transfer could be completed in the coming days.

This publication understands that the 25-year-old striker has been offered Rwf40 million (about USD40,000) as a sign-on fee.

Iradukunda, whose current contract with Gasogi runs out next year, previously played for APR, Police, Bugesera and Mukura,

"We have finalised the personal terms," he told Weekend Sport. "What remains is now the agreement between the two clubs, and talks are going well so far."

"I am ready for the new challenge."

He is one of the 36 players in Amavubi provisional squad who are in camp, preparing for the World Cup qualifiers tie against Uganda this month. The first-leg is due October 7 in Kigali, while Uganda will host the return-leg clash on October 10.