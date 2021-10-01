Rwanda: Basketball - Muhirwa Dismisses 'Any Pressure' After Loss to Hoops Rwanda

IPRC-Huye women basketball club head coach, Jean Claude Muhirwa, has dismissed talks that he and his team are under pressure following weekend's defeat at the hands of the Hoops Rwanda in the BK Women's Basketball National League.

With a resounding 70-48 victory, the defending champions also leapfrogged IPRC-Huye to the top of the table standings.

Despite the loss, however, Muhirwa told Weekend Sport that his side were not affected by the result.

Jean Claude Muhirwa, the head coach of IPRC-Huye women basketball team. Net photo.

"The loss against The Hoops didn't bring any pressure to my team," he said.

He added: "We have to pick lesson from it and focus on the remaining games. The title race continues, so we need to focus - not be distracted by the loss."

The Huye-based club has two remaining fixtures including GS Marie Reine on October 1 before playing their final group game against REG Women basketball club on October 9.

Meanwhile, champions the Hoops play APR on October 2.

Weekend Sport understands that after the round-robin group stage on October 16, the top four teams will advance to the playoffs, starting from the best-of-three semi-finals.

Table standing

Team Points

The Hoops 16

IPRC-Huye 15

APR 12

REG 11

GS Marie Reine 7

UR Huye 7