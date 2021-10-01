Rwanda: Mukashema on How She Manages to Multitask Teaching and Football Coaching

Pursuing two occupations at once for Console Mukashema, she says, makes her happy and fulfilled but most importantly, it enables her perform well in each job.

The 39-year-old doubles as a football coach for Rambura women football club in the topflight league, and a discipline mistress at G.S St Raphaël Rambura.

Speaking exclusively to Weekend Sport on Wednesday, Mukashema underscored that to be a teacher and a football coach "drives me to hard work" in order to achieve her goals.

"I find this easy and fulfilling because when students are in school, at their age, this is the right time to mold them to become what they want to be in life, especially when it comes to nurturing their talent in sports," she says.

She further noted that this is also an opportunity for her to contribute to the women's football development in the country.

In addition, the mother of five says discipline is key for success in any field, and has made it her mission to instill it in her players and students.

"I believe in self-discipline when it comes to any game, it helps one train harder and be more observant on what they need to improve on, therefore making them blossom both in sports and academics."

Professional career

Since 2009, Mukashema has been coaching Rambura women's football club. She is also presently working with the women's U-20 national team as the first assistant coach.

In 2016, she completed her bachelor's degree in development studies and earned her post-graduate diploma in Education in 2018.

She also holds a UEFA international coaching D.F.B (Deutscher Fußball-Bund) license, which she earned from Germany in 2010, and several other coaching qualifications - including a CAF License C and certificate in strength and conditioning field.

Drawing her inspiration from Marie Grace Nyinawumuntu - the most renowned woman coach in the country, Mukashema says there is need for special attention to improve the representation of women in football and sports administration.

"I believe when more women and girls are involved in sports just like their male counterparts, women's equity in leadership would as well improve."