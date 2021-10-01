Rwanda: Chinese Embassy Launches Online Quiz to Celebrate 50 Years of Rwanda-China Diplomacy

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Rwanda and China, the Chinese embassy in Rwanda has launched an online quiz competition where different people will have an opportunity to showcase how much they know about the two countries.

Rwanda and China established diplomatic relations on November 12, 1971.

Both governments will take the upcoming 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Rwanda and China as an opportunity to chart the course for the development of bilateral relations in the next 50 years and open the new frontier for more mature engagement.

Themed "A bosom friend afar brings a distant land near, and Rwanda-China relations are as close as one family," the quiz is just part of a broader campaign by the Chinese embassy to mark the anniversary, since there are already more activities that have taken place in this regard.

"To help the people of the two countries better understand the breadth and vitality of our bilateral relations, maintain close communication, and expand people-to-people exchanges, the Chinese Embassy in Rwanda hereby invites all friends to participate in an online quiz contest in commemoration of the milestone of 50th anniversary," read a statement from the Chinese embassy.

The contest will have three top prize winners, three secondary prize winners and five third prize winners and 15 lucky participant prize winners.

Prizes include a whole-package free trip for four people to Akagera National Park, mobile hard drives, bluetooth earphones, Chinese porcelain wares and varieties of delicate gifts from China.

The first stage of the competition will run from October 1-7, the second one from October 8-15, while the third will be from October 15-21.

Necessary steps to participate:

1. Follow the Chinese Embassy on Twitter (@ChinaEmbinRW).

2. Click the quiz link to finish answering all the three stage questions.

3. Retweet and reply to the origin tweet, tag #ChinaRwanda50 with your perspective or feelings to China-Rwanda Friendship, the exchanges and cooperation between China and Rwanda.