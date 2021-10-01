Kenya: ACL Launches Online Platform Linking Businesses to Freelance Service Providers

Nairobi — Freelance service providers in Kenya and East Africa at large can now earn directly from their services using a new online platform that links businesses to service providers, www.itsmyhustle.com

The site which is among others, aimed at alleviating unemployment in Kenya and the region, is owned and managed by

ACL Managing Partner Andrew Teyie, in a statement, said that the marketplace of service providers is also aimed at offering clients and service providers a streamlined and convenient way of doing business.

"They don't need an office, this is their office. It is the largest marketplace of service providers in East Africa. It offers Clients and service providers a streamlined and convenient way of doing business. Through the platform service providers are in charge of their own destiny," he said in a statement.

The platform has 25 job categories including voice-over artists, make-up artists, hairstylists, social media influencers, videographers, photographers, MCs, massage therapists, painters, models, interior designers among others.

" Businesses or service providers can leverage on the vast East African markets of Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, and South Sudan for talents and services. What they need is to register for free to access this potential," Teyie added.

The platform which was launched two weeks ago ensures that the over 50 million skilled unemployed youths in East Africa can link with businesses anywhere in the region and create wealth for themselves.

" I am certain this also poses a challenge to the East Africa Community Common Market protocols on how to ensure that East Africans can leverage or businesses and service providers and there can be free movement of persons and labor. That is why our vision is a borderless East Africa," Teyie added.

Hezekiah Orenyo a designer who frequently uses the platform noted its efficiency which he said has enabled him to manage his business during the COVID-19 period.

" It has been useful to me and my family especially during this time of COVID 19. I work remotely and I am assured of my payment since the client pays beforehand when we agree on terms," Hezekiah said.