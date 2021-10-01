Kenya: KNH Receives Management Systems Re-Certification Following KEBS Audit

30 September 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Njoki Kihiu

Nairobi — Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) on Thursday received Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) ISO 9001:2015 Management Systems re-certification following the completion of a systems audit.

KNH Chief Manager in charge of Marketing and Communications Dave Opiyo said the certification marked a huge milestone in the delivery of quality specialized services to Kenyans.

He further stated that the ISO ensures efficiency in companies since it provides a benchmark for the provision of quality service.

"It is a self-regulatory scheme for continuous monitoring that helps improve service delivery," he said.

The certificate was presented to KNH CEO,Dr. Evanson Kamuri by the Managing Director of KEBS Bernard Njiraini, who applauded KNH for its commitment to its mandate, demonstrated by the hospital's Quality Management Systems.

Dr Kamuri appreciated KEBS management for their recognition of the Hospital's continued systems improvement, noting that, "it is a fulfillment of KNH's promise to give 'Wanjiku' value for money and quality healthcare."

Njiraini commended KNH staff for their resilience in the face of a global COVID-19 pandemic that has greatly affected healthcare systems globally.

The re-certification followed a thorough systems audit process conducted by KEBS between March 2 and 5 when KNH was found to be compliant with all the set standards.

The hospital was first certified under the ISO 9001:2008 QMS on April 2, 2012.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X