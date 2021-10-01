Kenya: KNH Receives Management Systems Re-Certification Following KEBS Audit

Nairobi — Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) on Thursday received Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) ISO 9001:2015 Management Systems re-certification following the completion of a systems audit.

KNH Chief Manager in charge of Marketing and Communications Dave Opiyo said the certification marked a huge milestone in the delivery of quality specialized services to Kenyans.

He further stated that the ISO ensures efficiency in companies since it provides a benchmark for the provision of quality service.

"It is a self-regulatory scheme for continuous monitoring that helps improve service delivery," he said.

The certificate was presented to KNH CEO,Dr. Evanson Kamuri by the Managing Director of KEBS Bernard Njiraini, who applauded KNH for its commitment to its mandate, demonstrated by the hospital's Quality Management Systems.

Dr Kamuri appreciated KEBS management for their recognition of the Hospital's continued systems improvement, noting that, "it is a fulfillment of KNH's promise to give 'Wanjiku' value for money and quality healthcare."

Njiraini commended KNH staff for their resilience in the face of a global COVID-19 pandemic that has greatly affected healthcare systems globally.

The re-certification followed a thorough systems audit process conducted by KEBS between March 2 and 5 when KNH was found to be compliant with all the set standards.

The hospital was first certified under the ISO 9001:2008 QMS on April 2, 2012.