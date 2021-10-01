Kenya: Businessman Mukuria Ngamau Handed 27 Years or Sh720 Million Fine Over Youth Fund Fraud

Nairobi — Businessman Mukuria Ngamau was on Thursday handed a 27-year jail term of an alternative fine of Sh 720 million, after the anti-corruption court found him guilty of defrauding the Youth Development Fund of Sh180 million.

Ngamau is the Managing Director of Quorandum Limited which court documents say conspired with officials from the Youth Fund to embezzle public funds.

Anti-corruption Magistrate Douglas Ogoti convicted Ngamau and his firm of five counts including conspiracy to commit an economic crime, unlawful acquisition of public property and making a false document.

He had been charged alongside the fund's CEO Youth Catherine Namuye and Chairman Bruce Odhiambo whose charges were dropped when they died while the case was still ongoing.

The offences were committed in 2014.

The suspects were arrested on in April 2016 and arraigned before Nairobi's Milimani Anti-corruption court.

EACC said Quorandum's co-director Doreen Nga'nga, and Ngamau's co-accused were acquitted under Section 210 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The hearing concluded with the prosecution calling a total of 31 witnesses.