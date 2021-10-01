Kenya Sustains Low Covid-19 Positivity Rate as 260 Cases Recorded

Nairobi — Kenya recorded 260 new COVID-19 infections Thursday that were detected from a sample size of 6,226.

The Health Ministry said the new cases have raised the total caseload in the country to 249,434.

The positivity rate was at 4.2 percent.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 1,021 patients were admitted to various hospitals across the country among them 66 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

He said 4 patients succumbed to the disease raising fatalities in Kenya to 5,123.

Kenya had vaccinated more than 3.7 million people by September 30 and is targeting 7 million more by December this year.

By October 20 when the country will mark the Mashujaa Day celebrations, the government aims to vaccinate at least 5.8 million people.

Kenya is deploying five vaccines namely Astrazenecca, Sinopharm, Johnson &Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer.