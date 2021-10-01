Kenya: KRA Receives Border Control and Surveillance Equipment From Japan

Nairobi — The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Thursday received border control and surveillance equipment from the government of Japan which is aimed at enhance supply chain security and support trade facilitation in the country.

The equipment which was procured through the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) in partnership with The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA ) includes X-ray baggage scanners, patrol boats, and vehicles, raman spectrometers, and field test kits.

"With increasing global threats to security in the region, there is a need to invest in the security supply chain to support customs authorities at border points not only on the revenue collection but also on trade facilitation," read a joint statement from the organizations.

During the handover ceremony held at the KRA Headquarters, KRA Commissioner Githii Mburu said that the equipment would help in strengthening border security across the country as well as ensure that passengers undergo smooth processes when accessing any entry point in the country.

"The equipment would be installed in various points of operation such as the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), Lake Victoria Sea Port, Inland Container Depot Nairobi (ICDN), Kilindini Port, and other critical border points," he added.

On his part, Ambassador of Japan to Kenya Horie Ryoichi assured that the project would continue and not stop with a one-time donation.

"I assure you that the Government of Japan will continue in its commitment to support the improvement of customs capacity not only in East Africa but also throughout Africa," Horie said.

The donation is part of Japan's USD 378,000 grant aid project that seeks to enhance trade facilitation and border control in five East African countries; Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, and Kenya.