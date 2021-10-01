Kenya: Use Brokers to Get a Passport At Your Own Risk, Immigration Dept Warns Kenyans

Nairobi — The Directorate of Immigration Services has cautioned Kenyans against using brokers in an attempt to skip the e- citizen appointment system while applying for passports.

Immigrations Director-General Alexander Muteshi said anyone who opts to go through brokers will not receive their documents approved.

"The public is strongly advised to avoid engaging brokers who use unorthodox means to attempt to by-pass the e-citizen appointment system. We have in place measures to detect these attempts and no service will be rendered to such cases," he said in a statement.

Most passport applicants have always complained that they are forced to pay bribes to the long appointment dates available on the e-citizen platform.

The Immigration boss stated that the department has put in place a Special Desk at Nyayo House to address urgent and emergency passport application cases.

"Passport applicants may present their requests for rescheduling appointments for biometrics as well as fast tracking issuance of passports at the special desk, provided that they attach the documentary evidence," he added.

Muteshi has assured that passport services will be accessed by appointment only booked on the e-citizen portal during the application process.

Passport application in Kenya takes at least two weeks or morefor an applicant to get their get their first passport once they have physically submitted application forms at the Immigration offices.

However, unscrupulous Kenyans have also taken advantage of the current Coronavirus pandemic to fleece Kenyans of their hard earned cash with a promise of quick passport processing.