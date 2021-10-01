Nigeria: Govt to Boost Airports Facilities for Safety, Efficiency - FAAN DG

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment towards advancing airports facilities to enhance safety and efficient carriage of the passengers.

Capt. Rabiu Yadudu, Managing Director, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) made this known at a ceremony in honour of best performing staff, retired managers, on Thursday in Abuja.

The ceremony was tagged, "Best Performance Staff (2020) Award Presentation Ceremony and Honouring of Retired General Managers and Deputy General Managers (2020/2021)".

According to him, the Federal Government is ready to intensify efforts to ensure passengers get the best services for their flights.

"We are ready to keep developing and profitably managing customer centric airport facilities for safe, secured and efficient carriage of passengers and goods at world- class standards of quality.

"The move is to be among the best airport groups in the world, " he said.

Yadudu, who commended the 45 best performance staff (2020 awardees) across all airports , advised them to sustain their passion, perseverance and dedication toward achieving the mission and vision of the organization.

He further charged other members of staff to improve on their outputs to collectively actualize the mandate of FAAN.

" The 2020 best performance staff award, therefore, seeks to appreciate a few of us whose performance have been outstanding. The uneasy process of nominating these few members of a workforce of over 7, 000 was fair and unbiased.

" This is not to say that others that have not been recognized today are of less importance. It is also not a license for those recognised to rest on their oars.

"We should all be reminded that when we put in our best into our jobs, we would collectively achieve our vision of truly making our airports one of the best groups in the world," he said.

According to him, the COVID-19 pandemic has been the most financially and physically challenging period ever with the Aviation industry being the worse hit.

He said that in spite of the global lockdown, members of staff in the Aviation industry had to remain at work to ensure safe delivery of essential cargo.

He further said that the Nigerian airports were not left out as all the airports were opened throughout the most critical period of the lockdown.

"The Human Resource is the strength and wealth of an organisation. Without a dedicated, resilient and hardworking team, the aim of delivering world class standard of services can never be achieved," he added.

Also, Mr Honorius Anozie, Director of Human Resources and Administration, said running an airport required an extensive mix of roles and responsibilities.

According to him, such parameters are all vitally important to delivering on the customers and members of the public.

He urged the members of staff to value team work and be respective to one another and appreciate co- workers.

"We are gathered here to commemorate and honour 45 members of FAAN staff across all airports for their display of excellence and great dedication in the line of duty in service of the authority.

"FAAN is indeed very fortunate to have staff members whose commitment and loyalty have shaped and contributed towards a successful 2020 in spite of the COVID-19 challenge.

"Now, it is our turn to say thank you and we appreciate your loyalty," he said. (NAN)