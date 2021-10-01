Nigeria in Its Most Challenging Period - Buhari

1 October 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Nasir Ayitogo

The president's comment comes as virtually all parts of Nigeria are currently battling one form or another of violent crimes.

President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that the past 18 months have been the most challenging in the history of Nigeria.

The president stated this Friday during a televised broadcast to commemorate the 61st anniversary of Nigeria's independence.

President Muhammadu Buhari came into office in 2015 on the strength of his promise to tackle insecurity, fight corruption and improve the economy.

Many Nigerians, however, say the security situation in Nigeria is getting worse.

Tagged:
