Malawi: Don't Panic, Malawi Has Sufficient Fuel Stocks, MERA Assures Motorists

The Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) has assured motorists that the country has sufficient fuel stocks; hence, there is no need to panic.

In a statement issued on Thursday evening, the Authority says there is a total of 22 million and 32 million litres of petrol and diesel, respectively.

The statement says these volumes translate into 28-days stock cover and 54-days stock cover for petrol and diesel, respectively.

"Meanwhile, Authorities are making every effort to address the fuel stock-outs experienced at some retail stations that have been caused by the drivers' strike. MERA therefore would like to appeal to the general public to refrain from panic buying of fuel," reads the statement in part.

It further warns fuel retail stations that are reportedly hoarding fuel that the practice is prohibited and that MERA will apply stiff penalties to any retail station found to engage in such malpractice.

"MERA would like to advise general public to report any suspected fuel hoarding by calling the following numbers: 0992558564 or 0999896310," thus ends the statement.