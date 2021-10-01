Nigerian Lawmaker Caught Financing Separatists - Buhari

1 October 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Nasir Ayitogo

Mr Buhari said this during his televised broadcast on Friday to mark Nigeria's 61st independence anniversary.

President Muhammadu Buhari has alleged that a serving member of the National Assembly is among those financing separatists in Nigeria.

Mr Buhari said this during his televised broadcast on Friday to mark Nigeria's 61st independence anniversary.

The Nigerian leader said the recent arrest of Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho - two separatists demanding the creation of independent countries out of Nigeria - reveals high-profile financiers including the lawmaker.

He, however, did not name the lawmaker.

Details later...

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X