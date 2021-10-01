Uganda: Over 1,000 Cases Await New Human Rights Commission

30 September 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Anthony Wesaka

More than 1,000 human rights complaints await the new Uganda Human Rights Commission members, who were sworn-in at the High Court in Kampala yesterday.

The commission has not been fully functional ever since the death of its chairperson Med Kaggwa in November 2019. He had never been replaced.

The acting secretary to the Commission, Ms Margaret Ejang, said many of the complaints arose during the election period in January.

"These cases are various but mainly are of human rights violations by torture that arose pre and post presidential elections," Ms Ejang said on the sidelines of the swearing-in.

Those sworn-in include Ms Mariam Wangadya as chairperson, Jacklet Atuhaire, Rev Fr Simon Lokodo, Shifra Lukwago, and Chrispin Kaheru.

Also sworn-in was Mr Jimmy Okello, a commissioner to serve on the Judicial Service Commission, representing the public.

Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo advised the new commission members to speak out against human rights violations even when they are committed by those in power.

"The oath you took to do right to all manner of people without fear or favour; speaking without fear means that you speak up to the authority that is in the wrong," Chief Justice said.

He added: "If there is an individual, who is feared by everybody, speak up, make a decision to bring that person to book."

The swearing-in comes at the time when several human rights abuses are taking place including the brutal rearresting of two Opposition MPs, Allan Ssewanyana and Muhammad Ssegirinya, by military officers after being granted bail by court.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X