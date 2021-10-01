Zimbabwe: Wadiwa Wepamoyo Season 2 Finally Hits Screens

1 October 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Paidashe Mandivengerei

ONLINE hit drama series, Wadiwa Wepamoyo Season 2 has hit the screen, premiering its first episode on YouTube.

Production of the second season of the web series had been delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

It was finally exclusively released Sunday on Gateway Stream Music application and Wednesday on YouTube.

Wadiwa Wepamoyo's long-awaited second season brings with it new faces and a guest appearance by football star, Olympique Lyon striker, Tino Kadewere.

Old faces including main characters, Man Tawa played by Everson Chieza and Biko (Dillon Mafukidze), Afro-fusion singer, Lee McHoney, veteran actor Ben Mahaka, upcoming actresses, Tadiwa Bopoto and Monalisa Tendere made a return to the screens after a year-long sabbatical.

The first episode has already clocked over 50 000 YouTube views in only ten hours after its premiere.

The College Central produced drama grabbed the hearts of many after its debut in 2020.

