Zimbabwe: Bosso Coach Can See the Promised Land

Highlanders... ... ... ... ... .... (1) 1

Bulawayo Chiefs... ... ... ... ... (0) 1

HIGHLANDERS coach, Mandla Mpofu, believes Bosso are through to the quarter-finals of the Chibuku Super Cup after picking a point in their group match against Bulawayo Chiefs,at Barbourfields yesterday.

Striker Lynoth Chikuhwa scored for the Bulawayo giants in the 30th minute.

Chikuhwa scored a beauty from an acute angle when he got to the end of a fine pass from 2019 Soccer Star of the Year Joel Ngodzo following a quick counter attack.

Ngodzo showed that despite not being fully fit, he still has the X-Factor by bossing the midfield, with ease against a tactically disciplined Chiefs, who could have won, had they been clinical in front of goal.

"Obviously, I was worried about fitness levels but, in the first-half I think we did pretty well," the coach said.

"The energy levels were high.

"On a good day, I think we could have gone to the break leading 2-0, but Ray Lunga couldn't finish off after finding himself one-on-one.

"Energy levels were down in the second-half but, again on a good day, we could have scored two goals.

"I'm impressed with ball circulation, and ball possession, we are managing it very well.

"If we get fitter, we are going to be even better.

"I don't know how we will fare on Sunday. I might make five or six changes because we're through to the next round, I'm certain we've progressed.

"We can't lose to Chicken Inn and Bulawayo City, over my dead body."

Realistically, Bosso moved a point closer to qualifying for the quarter-finals, after taking their points' tally to eight, two adrift of group leaders Chicken Inn, who secured their last four ticket on Wednesday.

The Gamecocks beat Bulawayo City 2-0.

Mathematically, Chiefs are still in contention to join Chicken Inn, in the quarter-finals but, for that to happen, Bosso have to lose their remaining two games against Chicken Inn and Bulawayo City.

The Ninjas will also have to convincingly beat City and Chicken Inn.

On the stroke of half-time, a good chance went begging for Bosso when Ngodzo threaded another perfect pass to Chikuhwa, who rounded the Chiefs' 'keeper, only to watch his effort being cleared off the line, by the Ninjas' skipper Marlvin Mkolo.

Chiefs returned from the break rejuvenated and were denied an equaliser by Bosso 'keeper, Ariel Sibanda, who thwarted striker Faru Matare after he had beaten a poor offside trap.

There was, however, no denying Malvin Mkolo, in the 60th minute, after the Bosso defence failed to clear a corner kick.

Bosso players felt central defender, Andrew Mbeba, was fouled, resulting in the Chiefs' goal, but their protests were waved away by referee Philani Ncube.

Five minutes later, Matare held his head in disbelief when his shot came off the upright, with Sibanda beaten.

Chiefs' coach, Mark Mathe, blamed indecision in the final third for stalemate.

"We started on the front foot, but were very naive in terms of doing the ultimate thing, of attacking to score," he said.

"Too much indecision cost us the two points.

"Our offensive players didn't shoot, when they should have, didn't run with the ball when they had space and needlessly sent crosses into the box, when we didn't have the numbers."

Teams

Highlanders: A. Sibanda, C. Ncube, M. Ndlovu, A. Mbeba, P. Muduhwa, N. Masuku, R. Lunga (G. Makaruse, 72nd min), W. Mhango, W. Navaya, J. Ngodzo (B. Sibanda, 80th min), L. Chikuhwa (T. Banda, 80th min)

Bulawayo Chiefs: D. Bizabani, F. Moyo, E. Moyo, B. Nyahunzvi, M. Mkolo, L. Ndlela, A. Musiyiwa (B. Veremu 41st min, B.Veremu (G. Gumpo 69th min), M. Gasela (S. Antwi, 82nd min), F. Matare, H. Chikosa (C. Black, 82nd min), M. Msebe