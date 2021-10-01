Zimbabwe: Cut Graduation Ceremony Today

1 October 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Mashonaland West Bureau

President Mnangagwa is today expected to officiate at the 17th Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) graduation ceremony.

He will also commission the institution's multi-million dollar dairy parlour.

CUT's marketing and public relations director, Dr Musekiwa Tapera said today's event is being held under strict Covid-19 guidelines and will be streamed live on the university's Facebook page.

"Only students invited will attend the event physically while the rest will follow proceedings virtually. We are experting graduates and everyone to be seated by 8:30am," he said.

"President Mnangagwa will then proceed to commission the dairy parlour at the institution's farm."

The dairy plant seeks to add value to the milk produced by the institution with CUT targeting to move in the production and sale of ice-creams, yoghurt and other dairy-related products.

Last year, President Mnangagwa commissioned CUT's artificial animal insemination laboratory and innovation hub, where students have been developing prototypes.

