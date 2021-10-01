Zimbabwe: Ndiraya Hopes for Makarati's Quick Recovery

DYNAMOS are hoping Frank Makarati will return to the field soon after the defender limped off the pitch injured in their hard-fought Chibuku Super Cup victory over Yadah on Wednesday afternoon.

The centreback was taken out, with just over 20 minutes of play remaining, as the Glamour Boys resumed their Chibuku Super Cup campaign, after almost three months, of inactivity.

DeMbare coach, Tonderai Ndiraya, told journalists Makarati was set for more tests although he believed the long lay off due to Covid-19 could have contributed to the fitness concerns in their camp.

The Harare giants missed their top-scorer, Albert Eonde and defender Tinotenda Muringai, through injuries.

"The doctors are going to assess him, but I don't think it's a serious one. Apart from him, we were also missing Tinotenda Muringai, Albert Eonde, who is our top scorer so far, in the tournament.

"We are still to assess all the boys but this could be an indication that we have played the games too early.

"We need to get the players to acceptable fitness levels for them to compete at this level.

"If that is not done, then we risk getting so many injuries. So, I am just praying that we don't get more injuries.

"That is the risk, which is there, but we are excited that at least football is back," said Ndiraya.

Makarati has been a key figure in the DeMbare defence. The Glamour Boys are unbeaten in seven games.

They have been solid in defence, where they have conceded only once, in over 630 minutes of play.

Ndiraya's men were the first team from Group One to book their place in the quarter-finals of the Chibuku Super Cup.

They took their points tally to 17.

Ndiraya said now that they have qualified for the quarter-finals, they will give opportunities to more players, in their squad, in the last three group games.

"It's now upon us to plan and make sure that we play the football that we have been craving for, under these difficult conditions.

"But, it's been difficult for the boys, it's been three months without any activity and for them to come back and play the way they did (against Yadah), it was expected.

"Physically, we were not up to standards and we are hoping that, as we go forward, we will improve the fitness of the team, and we will improve the fitness of the team, and the quality of the matches will be much better," said Ndiraya.

DeMbare will play ZPC Kariba, in their next match tomorrow, at the National Sports Stadium.

Meanwhile, the memorial service of the legendary George "Mastermind" Shaya will be held tomorrow at his home at Number 4538, Glen Norah A, in Harare.

It will start at 9am.