Malawi: ACB Orders Restart in Procurement of Marep 9 Materials

Taxpayer-financed graft busting body, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), has ordered the Ministry of Energy to restart all over again the procurement process for the supply of materials under the ninth phase of the Malawi Rural Electrification Project (MAREP).

On June 23, 2021, the Bureau stopped the ministry from issuing a contract to supply MAREP Phase 9 materials under contract number 047/MoE-MAREP-PH9-G-NCB-2020/2021FY-08.

This followed complaints, which ACB received, alleging irregularities and suspected corruption surrounding the procurement process of the materials under MAREP 9.

Under Section 23(1) of the Corrupt Practices Act, the Bureau is mandated to stop or cancel the awarding of contracts by government ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs).

And in a statement issued on Thursday evening, ACB Principal Public Relations Officer, Egritta Ndala, said following the complaints the Bureau instituted investigations into the matter, which established that there were irregularities in the way the procurement process was handled.

"The Bureau has therefore, ordered the Ministry of Energy to restart the process as the Bureau takes other necessary action on the matter," says Ndala in the statement.