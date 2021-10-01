Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF's Gomwe in Court for Hitting Masimirembwa With Chair Over 'Vote Rigging'

ZANU PF's Harare deputy chairperson Godwin Gomwe Thursday appeared in court facing charges of assaulting the province chairperson Goodwills Masimirembwa with a chair Wednesday at the Zanu PF headquarters.

Gomwe, who is accused of throwing a chair at Masimiremba which left the politician with a scratch on his leg.

He was remanded out of custody to October 25 for trial by Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi.

According to the state, Masimirembwa was chairing a Zanu PF Harare provincial meeting at the party headquarters to discuss impending district elections.

However, Gomwe arrived as the meeting was ending before complaining the meeting was being held without him being notified.

Masimirembwa, the court heard, advised Gomwe that notice of the meeting was sent through a WhatsApp message.

Gomwe then accused Masimirembwa of creating fictitious party districts to facilitate the rigging of internal elections in favour of Harare's Minister of State, Oliver Chidawu.

Gomwe is alleged to have shouted:"Ndirikuda kukumamisa Masimirembwa. Urikuda kuriga maelections uchiitira Chidawu kuti aite chairman. Ndoda kukuputitsa zidumbu iroro.

Gomwe allegedly picked up a chair and threw it at Masimirembwa. The chair, which is held as an exhibit, caused a scratch to Masimirembwa's right leg, according to the state.