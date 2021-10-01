Gambia: Truth Commission Defers Submission of Its Final Report

The Truth, Reconciliation, and Reparations Commission has on Thursday 30th September 2021 deferred the submission of the commission's report to the President of The Gambia till further notice.

Below is the full text of the press release issued by the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission:

"The Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC) had planned to submit today, 30th September 2021 its Final Report to the President of the Republic of The Gambia as required under the provisions of Section 29 of the TRRC Act, 2017.

Work on the sixteen volumes comprising the Final Report has been completed, except for four volumes. It is the expectation of the Commission that works on these remaining volumes should be finished shortly.

The Commission accordingly informed the Government, through the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, that it will continue the finalization work and submit the full report when it is completed.

Without proposing yet another date for submission, the Commission assures that this final phase of its work will not be prolonged.

The Attorney General and the Minister of Justice agreed to the proposal on behalf of the Government and reassured the Commission that the Government will continue to provide the funds required for the completion of the work of the TRRC."