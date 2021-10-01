Zimbabwe: Harare's Parking Charges Up By 25 Percent

1 October 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Thandiwe Garusa

THE HARARE City Council has announced a 25% hike in on street parking charges with effect from 1 October.

In a statement, City Parking, a Harare City Council-owned company said the fees will go up to $100 per hour from $80.

"This notice serves to inform the motoring public that on street parking tariff in Harare CBD (central business district) has been adjusted from $80 to $100 per hour," the statement reads.

"The adjustments are with effect from the1st of October 2021. Park, pay and go with Park Assist. Download the mobile application from Google Playstore or simply *192# to register and pay for parking using Ecocash." reads the statement.

City Parking firm also encouraged motorists who park for long periods to use the council's "safe, secure and cheap parking lots".

"Motorists who park for long duration are encouraged to make use of our safe, secure and affordable parkades and parking lots.

"Please pay parking fees to avoid inconveniences," reads the statement.

