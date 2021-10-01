Mauritania/Tunisia: World Cup 2022 Qualifiers - Group B - Days 3 and 4 - Tunisia's Squad for Mauritania

Tunis/Tunisia — Coach of Tunisia's national soccer team Mondher Kebaier has called up 26 players ahead of the World Cup 2022 Group B days 3 and 4 qualifiers against Mauritania scheduled for October 7 at home and October 10 in Nouakchott.

The national team are topping their group with 6 points after two wins over Equatorial Guinea 3-0 at home and Zambia 2-0 away, while Mauritania are in the bottom of the group after conceding two defeats to Zambia (1 -2) and Equatorial Guinea (0-1).

Tunisia's squad:

Goalkeepers: Farouk Ben Mustapha - Bechir Ben Said, Moez Hassan

Players: Dylan Bronn - Yassine Meriah - Montasssar Talbi - Omar Rekik - Oussama Haddadi - Ali Maaloul - Ali Abdi - Wajdi Kechrida - Elyès Sekhiri - Hamza Mathlouthi - Ferjani Sassi - Anis Ben Slimane - Issa Al- Aidouni - Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane - Saad Beguir - Hamza Rafia - Youssef Msekni - Wahbi Khazri - Seifeddine Jazirii - Seifeddine Khaoui - Naim Sliti - Fakhreddine Ben Youssef - Sébastien Tonekti.