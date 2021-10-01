Mauritania/Tunisia: World Cup 2022 Qualifiers - Group B - Days 3 and 4 - Tunisia's Squad for Mauritania

30 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Coach of Tunisia's national soccer team Mondher Kebaier has called up 26 players ahead of the World Cup 2022 Group B days 3 and 4 qualifiers against Mauritania scheduled for October 7 at home and October 10 in Nouakchott.

The national team are topping their group with 6 points after two wins over Equatorial Guinea 3-0 at home and Zambia 2-0 away, while Mauritania are in the bottom of the group after conceding two defeats to Zambia (1 -2) and Equatorial Guinea (0-1).

Tunisia's squad:

Goalkeepers: Farouk Ben Mustapha - Bechir Ben Said, Moez Hassan

Players: Dylan Bronn - Yassine Meriah - Montasssar Talbi - Omar Rekik - Oussama Haddadi - Ali Maaloul - Ali Abdi - Wajdi Kechrida - Elyès Sekhiri - Hamza Mathlouthi - Ferjani Sassi - Anis Ben Slimane - Issa Al- Aidouni - Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane - Saad Beguir - Hamza Rafia - Youssef Msekni - Wahbi Khazri - Seifeddine Jazirii - Seifeddine Khaoui - Naim Sliti - Fakhreddine Ben Youssef - Sébastien Tonekti.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X