Tunisia: Al-Bawsala - "PM-Designate Must Be Given Full Powers"

30 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The NGO Al-Bawsala stressed the importance of giving the PM-designate full powers after the formation of an equitable government capable of addressing urgent issues.

The NGO said in a statement Thursday it feared the state of exception will become a permanent situation, which runs counter to the provisions of the Constitution and the requirements of democracy.

The organisation, in this context, indicated that the appointment of Najla Bouden to head the government was made under the Presidential Decree No. 2021-117 which provides for the concentration of powers in the hands of the President of the Republic.

It warned of the dangers the state of exception can bring, "amid a total absence of institutional and judicial oversight mechanisms spelled out in the 2014 Constitution.»

"Moreover, no date has been set for the end of the exceptional measures and no timetable has been established for the next steps and reforms," It recalled.

Al-Bawsala said the reforms must include the political, economic, social and human rights, including through opening various urgent files, with the seriousness required, so that these reforms meet the aspirations of Tunisians.

"Breaking with the negative aspects of the last decade must necessarily pass through a clear vision and effective treatment of corruption, impunity and terrorism," said Al-Bawsala.

The organisation advocates the adoption of a participatory approach in the process of structural reforms, creating spaces for dialogue and citizen interaction, in compliance with the law and freedoms.

It also called on the President of the Republic and the PM-designate to adopt an open and transparent communication policy, so as to allow the interaction of citizens and different components of civil society.

