Tunisia: Switzerland Confirms Participation in Djerba Francophonie Summit

Tunis/Tunisia — Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Othman Jerandi met Thursday with Swiss Ambassador Etienne Thévoz who paid him a farewell visit at the end of his mission in Tunisia.

The minister praised Switzerland for the financial and COVID-19 support lent to Tunisia and welcomed the confirmation of its participation in the 18th Francophonie summit scheduled for next November 20-21 in Djerba, said the ministry.

He also called for diversifying and bolstering cooperation in a bid to tap into opportunities on offer.