Tunisia: Minister Reports Rise in Number of Claims Related to Unaccompanied Migrant Children

Tunis/Tunisia — The number of claims related to requests for intervention in favor of unaccompanied migrant children, such as the provision of housing and livelihood and securing a commitment to find permanent solutions for this group has risen, said Minister of Women, Family and Seniors, Imen Zahouani Houimel.

She was speaking Thursday at the first preparatory and coordination meeting ahead of the organisation of a workshop on "joint commitment to unaccompanied migrant children."

The Minister of Women confirmed that Tunisia has experienced, since 2011, a significant influx of unaccompanied adult and minor immigrants. These migrants are exposed to threats that may even come to human trafficking, according to Houimel.

She called for more work to uphold the principles of coexistence, consolidate the culture of tolerance and openness, reject violence and strengthen efforts to ensure a decent life for migrants, as well as reduce cases of violence against children.

The preparatory meeting was attended by president of the National Authority to Combat Trafficking in Persons Raoudha Laabidi, and representatives of the Ministries of Justice, Foreign Affairs, Defense, Interior and Social Affairs, as well as a number of representatives of national and international child protection organisations.