Mozambique: The Department of State Celebrates the Dedication of the New U.S. Embassy in Maputo

In a display of the enduring friendship and strategic partnership with Mozambique, U.S. Ambassador Dennis Walter Hearne, Bureau of Overseas Buildings Operations (OBO) Managing Director Tracy Thomas, Mozambican Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Ernesto Max Tonela, Maputo City Secretary of State Vicente Joaquim, and Maputo Province Governor Julio Parruque today dedicated the new U.S. Embassy in Maputo, Mozambique.

The new campus provides a secure, innovative, sustainable, and resilient platform for U.S. diplomacy in Mozambique. The 10-acre compound sits on the coast of the Indian Ocean and models the latest energy efficient features. It is on target to achieve Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED®) Silver certification - a globally recognized mark of achievement in high performance, best-in-class, green buildings.

Allied Works Architecture of Portland, Oregon is the design architect for the project, and Yost Grube Hall Architecture, also of Portland, Oregon, is the architect of record. Pernix Federal, LLC, of Lombard, Illinois constructed the facility, creating more than 1,000 jobs for Mozambicans and injecting more than $22 million into the local economy.

Since the start of the Department's Capital Security Construction Program in 1999, OBO has completed 168 new diplomatic facilities. OBO currently has more than 50 active projects either in design or under construction worldwide.

OBO provides safe, secure, functional, and resilient facilities that represent the U.S. government to the host nation and that support U.S. diplomats in advancing U.S. foreign policy objectives abroad.

