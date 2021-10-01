Tunisia: Preparations for Francophonie Summit Well Underway

Tunis/Tunisia — Preparations for the XVIII Summit of the Francophonie, scheduled for November 20 and 21 on the island of Djerba are well underway, said spokesperson for the Summit Karima Bardaoui, denying media reports about a possible cancellation of the event or change of host country.

"A technical delegation of the International Organisation of la Francophonie (OIF) is currently in Djerba to see the progress of work to fit out spaces that will host this event," she said in a statement to TAP.

Meetings dedicated to this issue were held for three days (28, 29 and 30) on the island of Djerba.

"For the moment, the claim that OIF would withdraw the summit's organisation from Tunisia is baseless," said the spokesperson for the Summit who is currently on the site of the event (Djerba Island).

She said the Secretary General of the International Organization of La Francophonie, Louise Mushikiwabo is expected in the coming days in Tunis to inquire about the progress of preparations.

A major communication campaign on the XVIIIth summit and its main recommendations will take place soon.

To date, about twenty countries have already confirmed their participation in this international event to be held November 20 and 21 on the island of Djerba. Switzerland had confirmed its participation earlier today.

The Summit of La Francophonie will have the theme "Connectivity in diversity: digital technology vector of development and solidarity in the Francophone world. It will coincide with the celebration of the fiftieth anniversary of the creation of the Francophonie.

Contacted by phone by TAP, Karima Bardaoui said Tunisia has always given special interest to its cooperation with the International Organisation of La Francophonie.

That interest was reflected in the many contacts and meetings at different levels with officials of this institution, especially with Ms. Louise Mushikiwabo, Secretary General of the Francophonie, who visited Tunisia several times and was received by President of the Republic Kais Saied.

The most recent contact between the Head of State and the Secretary General of La Francophonie dates back to September 29, when they discussed the preparations for the XVIIIth Summit of La Francophonie in Djerba and the importance of coordination between Tunisia and the OIF to ensure the success of this major event.