Tunisia: Ministry of Women and Tunisian Inclusive Labour Institute Sign Agreement On Economic and Social Empowerment of Women

Tunis/Tunisia — The Ministry of Women, Family and Seniors and the Tunisian Inclusive Labour Institute, on Thursday, signed a partnership agreement on economic and social empowerment of women working in fragile and unstructured sectors.

This agreement, which was signed by Minister of Women, Iman Zahouani Houimel and president of the institute Asma Ben hassan, provides for cooperation between the two parties for the activation of human rights of women, taking into account gender equality and equal opportunities, in accordance with the requirements of the Constitution of 2014 and international treaties and conventions ratified by the Tunisian state.

It also provides for strengthening women's rights and conditions for Decent Work and support of rights of women working in the unorganised sectors, said a statement from the Ministry.

In addition, the Ministry commits to participate in the development and implementation of awareness campaigns on decent work conditions, to contribute to the identification of training needs of women in the informal sector, and to facilitate the access of recipient women to the Ministry's programs in economic and social empowerment.

The Ministry of Women also undertakes to share information and updated statistical data on the evolution of the situation of women in the informal sector and the results of research and studies.

For its part, the Institute commits to prepare a study on the needs of women in the informal sector, and to conduct local dialogues with local authorities to submit proposals for the improvement of women's conditions, and to provide training in the Institute's areas of specialization, in coordination with employment agencies.

It also undertakes to conduct awareness campaigns on improving the conditions of women working in informal sectors, organising and improving the representation of marginalized women, such as refugees and migrants, and facilitating access to microcredit in partnership with the relevant institutions.