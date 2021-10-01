Tunisia: Covid-19 - Zero Deaths in Sfax Over Last 24 Hours

Tunis/Tunisia — Sfax logged zero COVID-19 deaths and 29 infections out of 400 tests (7% positivity rate) over the last 24 hours, confirming the downward trend observed. Data released Thursday by the local health directorate also show the number of recoveries rose by 28 to 54, 967.

The number of hospitalisations in oxygen wards now stands at 58, while that in intensive care reached 20. Private facilities reported, for their part, 20 admissions on this date.

Fatality numbers stand presently at 1,738, while the case count reached 56, 697. In connection to the vaccination rollout, the local health directorate said, 840, 389 vaccines were administered so far.