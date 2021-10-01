Tunisia: Covid-19 - Zero Deaths in Sfax Over Last 24 Hours

30 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Sfax logged zero COVID-19 deaths and 29 infections out of 400 tests (7% positivity rate) over the last 24 hours, confirming the downward trend observed. Data released Thursday by the local health directorate also show the number of recoveries rose by 28 to 54, 967.

The number of hospitalisations in oxygen wards now stands at 58, while that in intensive care reached 20. Private facilities reported, for their part, 20 admissions on this date.

Fatality numbers stand presently at 1,738, while the case count reached 56, 697. In connection to the vaccination rollout, the local health directorate said, 840, 389 vaccines were administered so far.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X