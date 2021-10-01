Tunisia: Kais Saied Receives Indonesian Ambassador in Tunis

Tunis/Tunisia — President Kais Saied received, Thursday in Carthage Palace, Indonesia's Ambassador in Tunis Ikrar Nusa Bhakti, who paid him a farewell courtesy call at the end of his mission to Tunisia.

The Head of State emphasised the close ties between the two countries, stressing the need to further development them towards higher levels of cooperation and exchanges, said a Presidency statement.

For his part, the Indonesian ambassador voiced satisfaction at the support he received during his term in Tunisia. He said his country is looking forward to receiving the President of the Republic in Jakarta to further bolster bilateral cooperation.