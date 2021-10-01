Tunisia: Kais Saied Receives Indonesian Ambassador in Tunis

30 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — President Kais Saied received, Thursday in Carthage Palace, Indonesia's Ambassador in Tunis Ikrar Nusa Bhakti, who paid him a farewell courtesy call at the end of his mission to Tunisia.

The Head of State emphasised the close ties between the two countries, stressing the need to further development them towards higher levels of cooperation and exchanges, said a Presidency statement.

For his part, the Indonesian ambassador voiced satisfaction at the support he received during his term in Tunisia. He said his country is looking forward to receiving the President of the Republic in Jakarta to further bolster bilateral cooperation.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X