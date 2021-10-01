Tunisia: Trade With Jordan Posts 3.86 MD Surplus Despite Coronavirus Impact

30 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia's trade with Jordan posted a surplus of 3.86 million dinars (MD) surplus at the end of August 2021, according to representative of the Export Promotion Centre (CEPEX) in Amman Atef Ghariani.

The coverage rate improved 111%, against 101% during the same period in 2020, despite the impact recorded on supply chains in Jordan due to health measures and exceptional conditions of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to statistics from the CEPEX office in Amman, Tunisia's exports to the Jordanian market saw a 46.4% increase during the first eight months of 2021, to 39.1 MD from 26.71 MD in the same period in 2020.

This is due to the growth of Tunisia's exports of several products, particularly medicines, cosmetics and electrical products, second-hand clothes, marble, ceramics, batteries, pasta, biscuits and chocolate, as well as zinc, copper and scrap metal residues.

Tunisia's imports from Jordan have reached 35.24 MD in the first eight months of 2021, against 26.22 MD during the same period in 2020, up 34%.

Medicines and fertilizers represent more than 80% of the overall imports.

Speaking to TAP on Thursday, Ghariani stressed the importance of the Jordanian market in the region as a transit market to the rest of the Middle East countries, especially Iraq and Palestine.

The promotional activities and events organised by the Tunisian Embassy in Amman in cooperation with CEPEX have contributed to boosting Tunisia's exports to Jordan, especially food sector, diversifying imported products and further vitalising Tunisian industries, he added.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X