Africa: National Ozone Unit Crowned Best in Africa in 2021

Tunis/Tunisia — The National Ozone Unit of Tunisia was crowned the best unit in Africa in 2021, by the Union of Associations of African Actors in Refrigeration and Air Conditioning ., according to the Ministry of Local Affairs and Environment.

Tunisia won this distinction during the general assembly of the Union of Associations of African Actors in Refrigeration and Air Conditioning held in Ouagadougou (Burkina Faso), from 24 to 26 September 2021.

This crowning comes as a tribute to Tunisia for its efforts in the implementation of the national programme of management of destruction of ozone-depleting substances and in the development of national capacity in this field.

The National Ozone Unit under the National Agency for Environmental Protection is responsible for implementing the programme and projects to implement the guidelines at the national level and keep the commitments of Tunisia at the international level under the Montreal Protocol.