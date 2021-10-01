Tunisia: Kais Saied Meets With Swiss Ambassador

Tunis/Tunisia — President of the Republic Kais Saied met Thursday with Swiss Ambassador Etienne Thévoz in Carthage at the end of his mission in Tunisia.

The President hailed the strong ties binding the two countries and laid emphasis on shared principles of democracy, human rights and liberty, reads a Presidency press release.

The Head of State underlined the need to carry on cooperation in economic and social areas and in relation to stolen asset recovery

The diplomat said his country supports Tunisia and wants stronger cooperation and increased trade.