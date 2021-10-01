Namibia Off to Winning Start

NAMIBIA got off to a winning start at the u19 Africa World Cup Cricket Qualifying tournament in Rwanda when they beat Uganda by seven wickets on Thursday.

In a rain interrupted match, Uganda were all out for 125, while Namibia comfortably reached the revised target of 112 for the loss of three wickets off 21,4 overs.

After being sent in to bat, Uganda's innings got off to a disastrous start as Namibia's pace attack ripped through their top order, to have them reeling at 36 for five wickets.

Uganda's tail wagged a bit as Cyrus Kakuru (31) and Pascal Murungi (30) revived the innings, before the whole team was out for 125 off 28,3 overs.

JC Balt was Namibia's best bowler, taking 3/28, while Renier Bosman and Ramon Wilmot each took 2/17, and Alex Volschenk 2/14.

After the rain interruption Namibia were set a revised winning target of 111 off 35 overs, and although they lost the wickets of Ryan Moffet (6) and Gerhard Janse van Rensburg (0) in quick succession, JC Balt put them on the victory path with a fine innings.

He dominated a 45-run third wicket partnership with Ramon Wilmot before the latter was out for 10, and then contributed the lion's share of an unbroken fourth-wicket partnership of 47 runs with Alex Volschenk, who only contributed 5 not out.

Balt was eventually not out on 72 off 71 balls (4x6, 5x4) as Namibia reached the target with seven wickets and 80 balls in hand.

Balt was the obvious choice for the man of the match award.

In another match on Thursday, Tanzania beat Rwanda by four wickets with 20 balls remaining.

In another rain interrupted match, Rwanda scored 118/6 off 45 overs, while Tanzania scored 122/6 off 32,4 overs.

Tanzanian opening batter Gokul Das who scored 48 runs won the man of the match award.

Namibia's next match is against Tanzania, starting at 09h30 on Friday.

The scorecard:

