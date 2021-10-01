Somalia: Five New Senators Elected in Mogadishu

30 September 2021
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The Elections for the Upper House of the Federal Parliament were concluded today at the Afisyon Tent, especially for members of the northern regions.

The election, which began yesterday, saw the election of the last five seats:

1-Said Abdi Hassan.

2-Naima Hassan Haji Mohamud

3-Ahmed Mohamed Said

4-Ahmed Ibrahim Qorane

5-Deeqo Hassan Hussein.

The other seats that were elected yesterday were: -

1-Abdi Hashi Abdullahi

2-Salah Ahmed Jama

3-Prof. Abdi Ismail Samatar

4-Osman Abukar Dubbe

5-Leyla Ahmed Ismail

6-Bilal Idris Abdullahi

