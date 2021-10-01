Namibia: Development Progressing Steadily in Otamanzi

Otamanzi constituency councillor Johannes Iiyambo says his constituency has upgraded the education environment by installing essential services such as electricity, water, accommodation and additional facilities at different schools.

About 17 schools within the constituency had been without power since independence, but at the moment, all these schools are fully electrified. This makes the teaching/learning process easier, allows schools to make use of modern technology tools in classrooms and helped to officially introduce evening classes where necessary.

The councillor stated that education involves numerous ingredients which enables the learning process to occur effectively, and these include human resources and infrastructure.

"Potable water pipes were installed at 20 schools. This is the most significant project the ministry has done as water plays a major role in hygiene, especially at this difficult time of Covid-19. This will undoubtedly help the schools curb the spread of the disease. I wonder how they survived throughout without potable water," Iiyambo added.

He said since most schools are deep in rural areas, teachers find it challenging to travel from their homes to schools.

This was solved with the staff accommodation built at six different schools. Teachers will thus no longer be travelling long distances to and from schools, and they can therefore assist learners even after hours since they reside within the school environment.

"Additional educational facilities were established in the Otamanzi constituency such as the circuit office, circuit staff accommodation and the Amerika Primary School hostel," he said.

He stressed that through the ministry of mines and energy, the Otamanzi constituency has managed to extend Nored electricity supply to 21 localities and solar electricity to two localities.

Therefore, the extension of electricity to locals will enhance the living standard of its residents.

Iiyambo said the Omusati Regional Council has funded 16 micro-finance projects, namely the Omulunga Welding and Fabrication entity, Nduuviteko Bakery, Kaluhoni Tailoring, Kimberly Welding, Yaakapa Trading cc, Etameko Takeaway, Kamasipa Construction and Renovation, Onkanambadhala Trading cc, Iinenge Chicken Farming project, Mpingana Bakery, Simmy Trading cc, Tocky Trading Enterprises cc, Maradona Trading cc, SAN Trading Water Purification and the Panduleni poultry project.

"The ministry of gender equality has funded 11, being Beata Sewing, Kalya Tailoring cc, Betty Hair Salon, Katoole and Three Sisters, Sifafen Saving, Uuhupilo Restaurant, Gwashuunda Tailoring and Hanna Pau Restaurant, Onkambadhaka Pot Manufacturing and Vicky Restaurant," he added.

Four SMEs have succeeded in Otamanzi constituency namely A Petrus Bricks, Iihama Yongwe Trading Cc, Ombogodhiya Bricks and Lea Kweenda.

Iiyamo said through different programmes, the Omusati Regional Council has managed to assist the constituency with the extension of the water pipeline to rural communities such as Okani, Omileko, Elamba and Onkaankaa. Water supply infrastructure has also been extended to eight other rural communities.

"Rural sanitation in the Otamanzi constituency broadly includes water and solid waste disposal, personal and food-related hygiene and domestic as well as environmental hygiene, which has been upgraded and enforced in 13 communities and six schools within the constituency," the councillor noted.

This will ensure that everyone in the community has sufficient drinking water to promote health and hygiene.

Iiyambo said 49 households benefited from the rural toilets' programmes so far from the Omusati Regional Council or through the Rural Services Division, and 60 households benefited from rural toilets through the Directorate of Rural Water Supply, Omusati.

The constituency has four clinics, nine outreach programmes and 15 health extension workers.

The Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration and Safety and Security has also extended its services and facilities to the constituency in areas such as Okani and Etilyasa.

"The ministry of information and communication technology has provided an MTC network tower to six localities, while the ministry of works and transport has upgraded roads in the constituency, namely the Epato-Ounashe gravel road, Okahao-Uukwandongo-Etilyasha and Onaushe-Onkani," he explained.

"When people are healthy, they contribute to society," he said.