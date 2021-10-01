Namibia Wildlife Resorts Offers Training Courses

NAMIBIA Wildlife Resorts (NWR) is now offering five Namibia Training Authority-certified courses at its facilities at Khorixas Rest camp and Gross Barmen Resort.

NWR spokesperson Mufaro Nesongano said the training initiative is a culmination of efforts to realign its two establishments to be the official training facilities.

"NWR is now able to train and certify its employees and potential students for vocational qualifications in tourism," he said.

Meanwhile, NWR managing director Matthias Ngwangwama said the training initiative will greatly improve their efficiency.

"Throughout the years, NWR has observed the need to create an in-house training institution to mitigate the cost that we incur when we send our employees for training. The certification by NTA will provide our employees with the opportunity to upskill themselves, as well as Namibians with interest in the hospitality industry," he said.

The courses to be offered include vocational certificate in hospitality and tourism (accommodation services and food and beverages services), national vocational certificate in hospitality and tourism and national vocational certificate in hospitality and tourism.