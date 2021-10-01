Egypt: Cairo, ISDB Discuss Electricity Interconnection Project Between Egypt, Saudi Arabia

Minister of International Cooperation Rania el Mashat reviewed the current status of projects that are co-financed by the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), particularly the electricity interconnection project between Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

The project contributes to meeting part of the demand for electric power, and improving the performance and stability of the electricity network in the two countries. It is set to link the two largest electrical systems in the Arab world, with both of them having a total capacity of more than 90,000 megawatts.

The move came during Mashat's meeting on Thursday 30/9/2021, with May Ali Babiker, the Regional Manager of the Islamic Development Bank's Regional Hub in Cairo.

Today's talks were held as part of the periodic meetings meant to follow up on the latest developments of joint relations with multilateral and bilateral development partners.

They also aim to follow up on the joint development cooperation portfolio with a view to supporting Egypt's development vision.

During the meeting, Mashat said she is confident that joint relations between Egypt and IsDB will witness further development and growth in the coming stage after Babiker assumed her new post in Cairo.

The two sides discussed means of bolstering development partnerships in the fields of economic and social development, the National School Feeding Program, and presidential initiatives in this regard.

They also probed cooperation prospects with IsDB to implement axes of the cooperation strategy with the United Nations, and its affiliated bodies and agencies.