Tunisia: Call to Establish New Dynamic to Protect Tunisian Maritime Space

Tunis/Tunisia — Secretary-General of Maritime Affairs, Asma Sehiri Laabidi, stressed Thursday, the need to establish a new dynamic to protect our maritime space and make the most of it to serve the national economy.

The aim is to launch effective actions in coordination with all public and private partners involved in this field, and ensuring the development of academic research results in this direction, she added, at a symposium on the theme "The impacts of pollution and climate change on our marine environment," held on the occasion of World Maritime Day.

Shiri has called to update the response plans relating to the fight against marine pollution and revitalize the exercises conducted in this context, noting that Tunisia has not launched any exercise in this direction since 2005.

Tunisia, as a coastal state with a coastline of more than 1300 km and a maritime space that exceeds 100 thousand km2, faces major problems of marine pollution and land and threats of climate change, particularly the risk of rising sea levels that could constitute in the future serious threats to the coastline and a gradual retreat of the line of some fragile coasts, she recalled.

The Secretary-General also emphasized the need to develop coastal and maritime reserves, to preserve marine biodiversity, including the sea turtle, on the one hand, and to benefit the inhabitants of these regions of favourable socio-economic living conditions.

For his part, Jamel Jrijer, Director of the North Africa office of the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), said that Tunisia is facing today several challenges. It is, first, to support the artisanal fisheries which employs 80% of the workforce working in this area.

This activity, makes an important socio-economic contribution, although it represents less pressure on the sea, he said.

It is secondly, to pay more attention to coastal and marine protected reserves. "We have, to date, only 4 projects in the creation stage, while the Mediterranean objective is to achieve the preservation of 30% of marine habitats by 2030.

Currently, at the Mediterranean level, the average is around 10%, with only 2% of these areas that are well managed, "he noted.

Thirdly, all stakeholders in the maritime field must collaborate to cope with industrial chemical pollution and plastic pollution that continues to worsen.

In this regard, "in Tunisia, the level of plastic pollution is estimated at 5kg / km2. But this average is largely exceeded in several governorates, including that of Bizerte which represents pollution amounting to 11 kg / km2.

Finally, Tunisia must work to conserve a number of flagship species, namely marine torture, sharks, seabirds and marine mammals.

For his part, Hechmi Missaoui, Director General of the National Institute of Technology and the Sea (INSTM), welcomed the efforts made by civil society to protect the maritime space, through the launch of a range of actions, noting that the Institute is open to all collaborative initiatives in this area.