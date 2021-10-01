Zimbabwe: Lady Chevrons Set for Training Camp

THE Zimbabwe women's cricket team are expected to start preparations for their first ever One Day International series when they regroup for training in Harare tomorrow for the matches against visiting Ireland women's team.

The Lady Chevrons will host Ireland Women for four ODIs that are scheduled to begin next Tuesday.

All the matches will be played at Harare Sports Club.

This will be the first official ODI series for Zimbabwe Women since they were granted ODI status by the International Cricket Council in April this year.

The series is part of the two sides' preparations for the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier 2021 set to be held in Harare this November.

The ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier 2021 will decide the remaining three participants for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 in New Zealand.

Zimbabwe Women and Ireland Women are among the 10 teams participating in the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier 2021 and the ODI series between the two sides is expected to boost their readiness for the global qualifying tournament.

The Zimbabwe players return to camp after they had been given one week off following their success at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier tournament recently held in Botswana.

The victory earned them the ticket to proceed to the final global qualifying tournament for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup proper.

They are now shifting attention to the 50 over game in the global qualification. The ODI games against Ireland are scheduled for October 5, 7, 9 and 11 at Harare Sports Club.