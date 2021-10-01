Namibia: #savenamibia Campaign to Host Benefit Concerts, Arts Exhibition

SEVERAL concerned change makers in Namibia, under the #SaveNamibia Campaign umbrella, have come together to address what they see as major issues affecting the country. They hope to help communities negatively affected by the prevailing economic conditions.

To raise funds for their big plans, which include empowering communities through workshops, they will be facilitating several public gatherings and activities, which will also be used to spread their message. They are backed by the African Union, the Youth Empowerment Arts Education Association, Aroab Football Academy and the Keetmanshoop Multipurpose Youth Resource Centre.

Campaign co-founder Nicolas Ronde, who has worked closely with organisations before on youth-centred initiatives, says the pandemic brought with it many perils, and this campaign is aimed at remedying that.

"A lot of people cannot eat because there is no money," he says.

The #SaveNamibia Campaign is a multifaceted fundraising initiative that involves workshops, exhibitions, live performances and other programmers to best tackle the crisis the team believes the country is currently in.

The fundraising effort is targeted at giving back to in-need communities and groups, through community development, workshops, entrepreneurship training, agricultural programmes and investment in the upkeep of Namibian orphanages.

They started hosting community outreach activities in June, but the actual launch will take place later in October with an official campaign song called 'We Are One' written and performed by Netherlands-based singer Shishani Vranckx.

Other upcoming activities will be converts on 22 October, 5 November and 3 December for N$100 per person. More details on these events are yet to be shared.

The #SaveNamibia Campaign team is appealing to the country's private sector and the public to support the cause by buying tickets to the upcoming concerts, buying campaign merchandise, booking a stall at the art exhibition or donating time and resources for them to realise their plans.

