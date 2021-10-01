Namibia: Kambwa Continues to Impact Lives

30 September 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

Kambwa Trading continues to impact lives, build houses and providing developmental infrastructure in communities the group of companies trade.

The managing director, David Sheehama, said apart from selling trading materials, his company, through the social responsibility programme, has made an impact in the lives of many Namibians.

At Okaloko in the Ogongo constituency, where he has been mining sand, Kambwa has built a church for the community as well as an earth dam for the livestock in the community. The earth dam is used by livestock in Okaloko and nearby villages but it is also a water source for a brickmaking project, which employs about 25 locals. "This is our way of giving back to the community. Instead of our people travelling long distances, we have brought bricks closer to them," said Kambwa.

Kambwa was awarded a clearance certificate by the line ministry in 2018 to mine sand for three years.

In addition to the social support, Kambwa is constructing 10 houses and a 3km gravel road at Okahao Town Council.

