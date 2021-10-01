Namibia: NHE Board's Term Extended

URBAN and rural development minister Erastus Uutoni on Wednesday extended the term of office of the current board of the National Housing Enterprise (NHE).

In his letter to the board chairperson, Sam Shivute, Uutoni said the extension is effective 1 October 2021 and will lapse when a new board is appointed.

Shivute's term of office ended on 30 September 2021.

"I renew my appreciation to you and other members of the current board for your diligent service and I look forward to the same during the new term in office," Uutoni wrote.

The board members are Elton !Gaoseb, Aisha Isaak, Petrina Nakale and Oscar Capelao.