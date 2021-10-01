Namibia: Nakayale to Introduce New Courses

The Nakayale Vocational Training Centre (NVTC) will introduce three new courses, namely insurance intermediaries, civil and building engineering as well as information communication technology.

The two technical trades are currently in high demand - like many of the other trades offered at technical institutions.

According to NVTC liaison officer Sonia Shitaleni, the insurance intermediaries course will offer level four, civil and building engineering will offer level five with a diploma, while information communication technology will offer level two qualifications.

Shitaleni said the introduction of new trades has been made possible by the recent infrastructure development at the centre.

Construction started in 2019 and was supposed to be finished last year - but due to unforeseen delays, completion is expected for June next year.

"We've expanded our infrastructure to cater for more trades. The centre, with government funds through the Namibia Training Authority (NTA), has built new workshops, accommodation to cater for our growing student population and a multi-operational hall," Shitaleni stated.

Currently, the NVTC has four fields of study: office administration, hospitality and tourism, electrical general and wholesale and retail operation.

The new trades will now be added to the list as from the 2022 academic year and it is expected that this will help increase the intake capacity at the centre.

"As a demand-driven institution, our aim is to produce good results; thus, we need to grow while in demand," she said. We receive 900 to 1 000 applicants every year - and due to the lack of facilities, we could not take more trainees. We could only take a maximum of 20 to 25 trainees per trade, although we are constantly requested by our stakeholders (parents, government and industries) to increase our intake capacity," Shitaleni said.

Shitaleni further said the centre still faces a number of challenges.

"With the master plan already done, NVTC is hereby seeking sponsorship to build more infrastructure in order to add more trades or courses," she says. It is through technical education that Namibian youth can realise their dreams.