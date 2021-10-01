Mozambique: Hidden Debts - 'Ask My Wife', Says Former Security Chief

Maputo — The former head of Mozambique's Security and Intelligence Service (SISE), Gregorio Leao, on Thursday told the Maputo City court that he knows nothing about the various real estate deals struck by his wife, Angela Leao, using bribes paid by the Abu Dhabi based group, Privinvest.

He was testifying for the third day in the trial of 19 people charged with crimes related to the scandal of Mozambique's "hidden debts".

As shown by testimony earlier in the trial, much of the Privinvest money was chanelled to Angela Leao via the building company MMocambique Construcoes and its owner, Fabiao Mabunda.

Gregorio Leao attempted to persuade the court that there was an impenetrable wall between his SISE activities and his wife's businesses. He said the couple had reached an agreement that "I would not interfere in her business and she would not interfere in mine".

Prosecutor Sheila Marrengula showed him pictures of a property in the beach resort of Ponta de Ouro, and he claimed not to recognize it - although it is owned by his wife and a security guard, Romao Magido, had seen him visiting the place, notably for the 2015 New Year celebrations.

Asked where he had been on New Year 2015, Leao replied "I have spent New Year in many places. I am not banned from moving around the country". Pressed specifically about New Year 2015, he fell back on the claim that he could not remember where he had been,

On Tuesday, when asked about the three fraudulent, security related companies at the heart of the scandal, Proindicus, Ematum (Mozambique Tuna Company) and MAM (Mozambique Asset Management), Leao ducked questions by saying that he did not know the details, and the court would have to ask the former head of SISE economic intelligence, Antonio do Rosario, who became chairperson of all three companies.

Now he tried the same tactic with the Leao family properties. He did not know anything about the deals, and their financial arrangements, and so the court would have to ask his wife.

This supposed ignorance extended to the couple's residence in the Jonasse neighbourhood, on the outskirts of Maputo. Large sums were spent on this house, which the prosecution argues came from Privinvest. Leao referred most of these questions to his wife, though he added that the house was completed with the use of a bank loan.

But he claimed he could not remember when work on the house finished, and insisted "I was never involved in the building jobs".

As for Angela Leao's alleged links with Privinvest, he said "I didn't know she had business with Privinvest. I'm only hearing it now".

Asked about a company in South Africa called the Leao Investment Group, the former SISE head, claimed he had never heard of it. He admitted he had tried to set up a company called Laguna with a friend named Manuel Nuvunga, "but I don't remember the details, and it never came to anything".