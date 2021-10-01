Tunisia: 12 Tunisian Private Enterprises and 6 Startups At Pollutec

Tunis/Tunisia — Twelve Tunisian private enterprises and 6 start-ups will showcase their know-how at the Pollutec international trade show for environment and energy technologies, scheduled for October 12-15, 2021 at Eurexpo in Lyon (France), with Tunisia as guest of honour.

These enterprises will be present at the national pavilion labelled "Tunisia, Green Business."

They will be supervised by the Tunisian Export Promotion Centre "Tunisia Export," in close collaboration with the Tunisian-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry "CTFCI," says Tunisia Export.

"The Tunisian participation in this large-scale event testifies to the country's great potential thanks to its strategic location, the facilities for trade with its European and African neighbours and the quality of its exportable offer of products and services dedicated to the Environment - Energy sector," according to CEPEX.

The six innovative Tunisian Startups will display "a diversified and competitive offer which meets the needs of the international business community, notably in Sub-Saharan Africa, the MENA region and Europe," Tunisia Export added.

They will present their innovative solutions exclusively on October 12, through Pitch sessions, organised in the Africa Forum (Hall 4).

Pollutec is established as the reference event for environment professionals. It is also a platform for environmental and energy solutions for industries, cities and territories, and a springboard for innovations and international development. It attracts an average of 2,200 exhibitors and over 70,000 trade visitors from 128 countries.