Tunisia: BCT to Join Inter-Arab Payment Platform 'Buna'

30 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Central Bank of Tunisia (BCT) is preparing to join the inter-Arab payment platform "Buna" and has begun the technical and functional integration process into this platform, which aims to facilitate the integration of payment systems in the Arab region and to develop inter-Arab trade and financial transactions.

Launched by the Arab Monetary fund (AMF) in February 2020, "Buna" is a multi-currency payment platform that provides clearing and settlement services in Arab and international currencies that meet the eligibility criteria related to the clearing and settlement of inter-Arab financial transactions, as well as transactions between Arab countries and their main trading partners.

All banks part of the Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) system and seeking to join this system as a direct or indirect member through another bank, is required to submit a request to the BCT, the central bank recalled in a note to banks issued on Wednesday.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X