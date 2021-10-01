Tunisia: BCT to Join Inter-Arab Payment Platform 'Buna'

Tunis/Tunisia — The Central Bank of Tunisia (BCT) is preparing to join the inter-Arab payment platform "Buna" and has begun the technical and functional integration process into this platform, which aims to facilitate the integration of payment systems in the Arab region and to develop inter-Arab trade and financial transactions.

Launched by the Arab Monetary fund (AMF) in February 2020, "Buna" is a multi-currency payment platform that provides clearing and settlement services in Arab and international currencies that meet the eligibility criteria related to the clearing and settlement of inter-Arab financial transactions, as well as transactions between Arab countries and their main trading partners.

All banks part of the Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) system and seeking to join this system as a direct or indirect member through another bank, is required to submit a request to the BCT, the central bank recalled in a note to banks issued on Wednesday.