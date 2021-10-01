Tunisia: Vaccination Open Day in Occupational Environment in Djerba, Pending Francophonie Summit -

30 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — As part of preparations ahead of the Francophonie Summit next November in Djerba, the governorate of Medenine will organise next Sunday an open COVID-19 vaccination day for all workers in the various occupational sectors at the seat of the Houmet Essouk municipality, head of the occupational medicine department in Medenine Latifa Thabet stated to TAP on Thursday.

A dose of Johnson & Johnson's Janssen vaccine will be administered during this day for a better protection against the virus, she specified, pointing out that this day will be organised by the Labour Inspectorate in collaboration with the Ministries of Health and Tourism.

Several vaccination operations had already been organised in the occupational environment in the region, Thabet recalled, adding that 90% of the staff working in the tourist sector in Djerba had been vaccinated.

